Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley

Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley

Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka's red card in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley was"a mistake".

After a goalless first half, Arsenal started to work Nick Popewith a number of chances as the hosts built up a head of steam only for GranitXhaka to be sent off with 58 minutes on the clock, a VAR check confirming hegrabbed Ashley Westwood around the throat.

Arsenal tried to rally with 10 menand pushed forward in the hope of an equaliser.

But as the the full-timewhistle sounded, it was met with jeers from the returning fans, as Arsenallost a fourth straight home league game for the first time in over 60 years.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola [Video]

We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola

Manchester City were without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker for the Boxing Dayvisit of Newcastle in the Premier League. Both players have returned positiveCovid-19 tests since featuring in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Arsenal andwill now self-isolate for 10 days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Changing fortunes? Arteta's 'special day' leaves Lampard 'angry'

 Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal's win as 'a special day' but Frank Lampard calls his team 'lazy' after Chelsea's 3-1 defeat.
BBC News
Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal [Video]

Mikel Arteta hopes Chelsea win will be a turning point for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is hoping Arsenal’s Boxing Day win over London rivals Chelsea canprove to be a turning point for his side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea [Video]

'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea

Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal's win "was down to everybody" as his side bounce back from a poor run of form with a 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:50Published

Burnley F.C. Burnley F.C. Association football club in England

Leeds United 1-0 Burnley: Patrick Bamford hits an early winner from the spot

 Leeds bounce back from their heavy defeat at Old Trafford with a hard-earned victory over Burnley at Elland Road.
BBC News

Referee Mason 'just not good enough' - Nuno upset after Wolves lose at Burnley

 Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says referee Lee Mason "is just not good enough" and "worsens the flow of the game".
BBC News

Burnley beat Wolves to move out of bottom three

 Ashley Barnes scores his first goal in more than a year as Burnley beat Wolves to move clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
BBC News

Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers

 Preview followed by live coverage of Monday's Premier League game between Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
BBC News

Granit Xhaka Granit Xhaka Swiss association football player


Mikel Arteta Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Gunners end winless run in Premier League

 Arsenal beat Chelsea to end a seven-game winless run in the Premier League and ease the pressure on boss Mikel Arteta.
BBC News

Ashley Westwood (footballer, born 1990) Ashley Westwood (footballer, born 1990)


Video assistant referee Video assistant referee

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy [Video]

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty early in the second half, onlyto overturn the decision after watching back Bruno Fernandes’ challenge onConor Gallagher on VAR advice. The midfielder was soon involved in penaltydrama at the other end, with man-of-the-match Sam Johnstone saving the spot-kick awarded after Darnell Furlong handled.But VAR Peter Bankes ordered aretake after the West Brom goalkeeper strayed off his line, with Fernandesfinding the net to seal a narrow 1-0 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League [Video]

Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible. The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their 100 per cent start to Group B –but Arteta was left questioning an awful offside call against Eddie Nketiah.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Mikel Arteta believes Granit Xhaka’s red card shows how committed players are

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes Granit Xhaka’s red card in the defeat to Burnley showed how...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka may have saved Mikel Arteta's job after red card madness

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka may have saved Mikel Arteta's job after red card madness Arsenal star Granit Xhaka was sent off against Burnley in a show of absolute petulance as the Gunners...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport


Arsenal´s positive ´energy´ led to Xhaka red card – Arteta defends side after latest defeat

Mikel Arteta believes Granit Xhaka’s red card in Arsenal’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Burnley...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment' [Video]

Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment'

Mikel Arteta described Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City as "painful".The Gunners were outclassed in the heavy loss, leaving them without a win in adomestic game since November 1. Arteta said the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager' [Video]

Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager'

Pep Guardiola hailed Mikel Arteta as an "incredible manager" followingManchester City's 4-1 win over Arsenal. The Gunners were outclassed byGuardiola’s Manchester City, who reached the Carabao Cup..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Arteta wants players to be 'fighters, not victims' [Video]

Arteta wants players to be 'fighters, not victims'

Arsenal's under-pressure manager, Mikel Arteta says he expects his players to fight for the team as they try and end their poor run of form against Manchester City in the League Cup.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:21Published