Mikel Arteta laments Granit Xhaka red card in loss to Burnley
Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka's red card in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Burnley was"a mistake".
After a goalless first half, Arsenal started to work Nick Popewith a number of chances as the hosts built up a head of steam only for GranitXhaka to be sent off with 58 minutes on the clock, a VAR check confirming hegrabbed Ashley Westwood around the throat.
Arsenal tried to rally with 10 menand pushed forward in the hope of an equaliser.
But as the the full-timewhistle sounded, it was met with jeers from the returning fans, as Arsenallost a fourth straight home league game for the first time in over 60 years.