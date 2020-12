The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were headed to hospitals late Sunday, and were poised to be administered to frontline health care workers within hours.

The FDA has approved the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine. About 3 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine...

Sunday the United States reached a significant milestone in the coronavirus pandemic: the first...

Pfizer has cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use...