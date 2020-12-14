Global  
 

British author John le Carré dies aged 89

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published
British author John le Carré dies aged 89

British author John le Carré dies aged 89

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12).

Bryan Wood reports.


CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to COVID-19. 'The Spy Who Came In From the Cold' was published in 1963 and made le Carré arguably the most famous spy writer in the world. Having studied at both Bern and Oxford universities, Le Carré also served briefly in British Intelligence during the Cold War.

