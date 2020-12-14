British author John le Carré dies aged 89

CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to COVID-19. 'The Spy Who Came In From the Cold' was published in 1963 and made le Carré arguably the most famous spy writer in the world. Having studied at both Bern and Oxford universities, Le Carré also served briefly in British Intelligence during the Cold War.
Boris Johnson has unveiled the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Elton John and David Furnish lead the winners at 2020 British LGBT AwardsThe pair were named the winner of the Global Impact award, for their long-standing work to raise awareness of HIV/ AIDS with..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:40Published