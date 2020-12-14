Auburn fans react to firing of Gus Malzahn

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

The university announced Sunday that Gus Malzahn had been relieved of his duties after eight years with the program.

Auburn university announced today head football coach gus malzahn has been relieved of his duties after eight years at the helm... as this chapter of auburn football comes to a close -- waay 31s max cohan spoke to tiger fans to see how they were taking the news...max?

Among those who were willing to talk to me today --- one thing seemed common they -- thought gus malzahn was a nice guy and a good guy, but not the right guy.... nats on saturday night gus malzahn and his team danced as they celebrated a 24-10 victory over mississippi state....the video of malzahn busting a move would document some of his final moments as the team's head coach... on sunday afternoon auburn announced malzahns firing -- after eight years as the program's leader.... even with an sec west title, an sec championship and a national championship appearance -- fans say malzahn did not live up to expectations... "he's not quite getting them over that hump and think someone else needs to take it over."

Tony kim -- auburn football fan "yeah, we were hoping for a lot more, of course we have very high standards at auburn.

And we have to compete against alabama.

I mean that's a big deal, so with the competition the way it is against alabama, it's reasonable that he would be expected to do better."

In iron bowls -- malzahn went 3 and 5 against nick saban and the crimson tide...one of those wins coming in the now legendary kick six game...auburn grad student serena thompson was there and she said no moment since has compared to it...while she believes the coach did a lot for auburn she called the firing the right move, saying it's time for a change... serena thompson -- auburn student "it's kind of hard to feel bad for a guy that's making 21 million to get fired, isn't it?"

The university announced that it will pay malzahn the remainder of his contract....defe nsive coordinator kevin steele will serve as the interim head coach while the university searches for a replacement.

Later in sports -- i'll have more on malzahn's