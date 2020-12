Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:51s - Published 9 minutes ago

'Smiles bring hope to the world': 8-year-old cancer survivor in Lorain County gets to be Santa's dentist

Alex Carico, an 8-year-old boy from Lorain County, wants to be a dentist when he grows up—and thanks to Special Wish Cleveland, he already has some pretty special hands-on experience in the field.