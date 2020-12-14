Global  
 

Solar eclipse December 2020: All you need to know | Oneindia News

A total solar eclipse will occur on Monday December 14th, 2020, making it the last solar eclipse of the year.

For a total of two minutes and 10 seconds, people living in parts of Chile and Argentina in South America will be able to witness the total solar eclipse.

Will india be able to see it?

