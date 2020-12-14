Local family not letting Grinch steal their Christmas

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 minutes ago

After a thief made away with one couple's Christmas decorations, Charles Diaz and Patricia Hunt say they're holding on to their Christmas.

Decorations are always a warm sight this time of year, maybe more so this year with everything going on right now.

But as one local couple found out this weekend, there are grinches still out there.

We spoke to them today about how they're not letting it stop their christmas.

<<kq2's ron johnson reporting for patricia hunt and charles diaz, christmas isn't just any old holidayit's the time of the season for people to believe in something and be blessed by what we do have.

It's a time to spread happiness and cheer, throughout their home and in their neighborhood with their original christmas display.we like to share that with people driving up and down in the area they see lights and things and they look pretty and it kinda makes people happy.

Hunt and diaz both say they spent a lot of time putting together some crafty features, like this original painting of the grinch.

Sadly though, it seems a real life grinch decided to steal these and other christmas items off hunt and diaz's porch saturday morning.

I didn't believe it i went out saw the things missing, it was like where do you go what do you say.

It's really a shame that people can't leave your stuff alone.

Worried more of their display might be taken, they put most of the rest of it away, keeping them from spreading more christmas cheer.

You're struck by the sadness of the season being turned around from a positive to a negative so it kinda hurts and it takes time to readjust.

Hunt and diaz said they were able to grab a photo of the woman they believe might have made off with their things, they have this message for heri wish they'd just bring them back and then you know otherwise she won't be charged with everything but, we will find her.

And they want people to know that just because someone took their things, doesn't mean they took their christmas.

You know it's material things those who took the items, they're the ones who have to worry about their heart, did they do right or did wrong.

Diaz and hunt said they did file a police report with the city.