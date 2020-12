Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:13s - Published 4 minutes ago

AFC Week 14 overreactions: Buffalo has arrived, while Pittsburgh looks out of gas

SportsPulse: The Bills are on the cusp of winning their first division title in 25 years and they can do a lot more damage than that.

Mackenzie Salmon reacts to the biggest storylines in the AFC from Week 14.