Covid-19 positive Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak hospital, condition stable

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been shifted to Rohtak's PGIMS hospital.

Vij was earlier admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala.

He was reportedly shifted on Saturday night after he had complained of discomfort.

Hospital authority said Vij's condition is stable, he has been given a Remdesivir course.

However, doctors will decide on whether the minister needs to be given plasma therapy.

The Haryana Health Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5.

Last month, Vij had got one shot of the two-dose trial of Covid vaccine, Covaxin.

The 67-year-old BJP leader had offered to be the first volunteer in Covaxin's phase 3 trials.

Covaxin is an indigenous potential vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech against Covid.

Vij was administered the dose on November 20 at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

Bharat Biotech had said Covaxin's trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart.

It had said the vaccine efficacy would be determined two weeks after the second dose.


Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab. Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials. "Protocols can still be compromised during the pandemic. People of India should not be made guinea pigs. Haryana minister Anil Vij got vaccinated and later tested positive. Before human trials, animal trials are done to launch a vaccine. India cannot be an experiment lab for any vaccine," he said. Bharat Biotech, SII, and Pfizer recently asked for emergency use approval in India. At least eight different vaccine candidates are at different trial stages in India. PM Modi had recently held meeting and visited vaccine labs in the country. He had discussed Covid vaccination plan during an all-party meeting held earlier.

Anil Vij infected with COVID after vaccination, now explaining about doses and duration: Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Anil Vij infected with COVID after vaccination, now explaining about doses and duration: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on December 07 said that Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij infected with COVID-19 after vaccinated to gain fame and now explaining about doses and duration. "People of India should not be made Guinea pigs. Haryana's Minister Vij sahab got himself vaccinated to gain fame and later got infected with COVID. He is now explaining about doses and duration," said Singh.

Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen on Covid crisis, plans for India & more #HTLS2020 [Video]

Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen on Covid crisis, plans for India & more #HTLS2020

Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He spoke about his journey from Rohtak to the top post in Deloitte. The first global CEO of colour to be associated with Deloitte, Renjen spoke about the impact of Covid pandemic on the businesses around the world. He said that while the impacts on businesses have been severe, this is a wake-up call for people to focus on issues like climate change, racial and social justice. Speaking on India’s prospects in the days ahead, he said that this is India’s century and many across the world recognize the talent and demographic advantage that the country provides. Watch the full video for all the details.

From Rohtak boy to Deloitte CEO: Punit Renjen tells his story #HTLS2020 [Video]

From Rohtak boy to Deloitte CEO: Punit Renjen tells his story #HTLS2020

Punit Renjen, Global CEO of Deloitte, recounted his inspiring story at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He spoke about his humble beginnings in Haryana's Rohtak, and how a scholarship to study in Oregon, US, changed his life. Watch the full video for more.

India readies for 60 crore COVID vaccine jabs; to use standard cold storage

 Indian regulators are considering 3 vaccines for emergency use authorisation, including those from Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech.
Covid-19: Vaccine makers asked to submit more data

 The drug regulator has asked Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII), which have sought emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their anti-Covid..
Farmers at Rajasthan-Haryana border to begin march towards Delhi [Video]

Farmers at Rajasthan-Haryana border to begin march towards Delhi

As talks between farmers and Centre remained conclusive, ongoing protest entered its 18th day on December 13. Farmers near the Jaisinghpur Kheda area in Rewari at the Rajasthan-Haryana border will begin their march towards Delhi as more and more protesters would join them. Protesting farmers said that major highways linking Delhi will be blocked from today adding they would sit on a hunger strike on December 14. The Delhi Police has tightened up security at several border points in the national capital by deploying more personnel and placing multi-layered barricades. Farmers protesting at border points of Delhi for over two weeks now. Watch the full video for more.

‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey [Video]

‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has said that the Union government is making preparations for swift distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine once it gets all regulatory approvals. The Minister of State for Health said that booths, much like those used during elections, are being prepared where the vaccination drives will be conducted. The Minister further added that only 100 people would be vaccinated per day at the booths. ‘Covid warriors will be the first to get vaccinated followed by frontline workers and those above 50 or 60 years of age,’ the Minister added. Choubey also said that they are soon going to start sending equipment for handling the vaccine to states. Watch the full video for all the details.

Covid-19: London council tells schools to teach online

 The leader of one council writes to head teachers and parents warning of "extreme risk" of rising cases.
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C [Video]

‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C

The third-phase trial of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin will begin from November 20. Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, hopes to get 1,000 healthy volunteers for the third-phase, informed Vice-Chancellor OP Kalra. "We are hoping to get 1,000 healthy volunteers by Thursday. Of them, 200 volunteers will be administered the Covaxin initially so that we get to know about their antibody response. There are three centers in the country where antibody response is studied. If the response is good in 600 volunteers, then ICMR will take permission for market authentication so that mass production can be done," Kalra said. He further said, "Two doses will be injected to each volunteer. The second dose will be administered after 28 days of giving the first dose.” Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:29Published

More farmers head to Delhi from Haryana, Punjab; block toll plazas | Updates [Video]

More farmers head to Delhi from Haryana, Punjab; block toll plazas | Updates

Amid deadlock between Centre and farmers over the new farm laws, ongoing farmers’ protest entered its 17th day on December 12. On December 11, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reiterated Centre’s commitment to the farmers. Tomar said the government hasn’t received any proposal from the protesting farmers. On the other hand, farmers said Centre should inform when they want to meet. On Dec 11 midnight, farmers closed Bastara toll plaza in Karnal and several other places. Vehicles were seen moving through Shambhu Toll Plaza in Ambala toll-free on Dec 12. Meanwhile, more farmers are heading to Delhi from Punjab and Haryana. BKU president said farmers will block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:12Published

Farmers' protest: Farmers close Punjab-Haryana toll plazas, allow free movement of vehicles

 Farmers closed two toll plazas in Haryana's Ambala and Karnal late last night, letting the vehicles cross without paying the duty.
The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients [Video]

The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir For COVID-19 Patients

The FDA approved remdesivir as a treatment for severe COVID-19 cases last month. This is after granting emergency authorization in May, reports Business Insider. But on Thursday, the WHO announced it will not recommend the drug's use for COVID-19 patients. "There is currently no evidence that it improves survival or the need for ventilation," the organization said. Remdesivir was the first coronavirus treatment to receive emergency authorization from the FDA.

FDA Approves Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19 [Video]

FDA Approves Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19

US regulators have approved the use of remdesivir, an antiviral medicine, for COVID-19 treatment.

Covid positive Haryana health minister Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak hospital

Haryana health minister Anil Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus recently, has been shifted...
Flu Cases Lower Than Normal Thanks To COVID Lifestyle [Video]

Flu Cases Lower Than Normal Thanks To COVID Lifestyle

Flu activity remains "unusually low" in many parts of the United States this year. Experts say masking and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may be the reason. Just 40 of more than..

'One-man army': MP CM Shivraj on battling Covid without any ministers #HTLS2020 [Video]

'One-man army': MP CM Shivraj on battling Covid without any ministers #HTLS2020

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, featured on Day 7 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He spoke about his experience in battling Covid-19, at the government as well..

Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month [Video]

Anil Vij tests Covid positive, was given trial dose of Covaxin last month

Haryana health minister Anil Vij tested positive for Covid-19. Vij has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. Vij tweeted, “I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital..

