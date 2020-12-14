Covid-19 positive Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak hospital, condition stable

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been shifted to Rohtak's PGIMS hospital.

Vij was earlier admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala.

He was reportedly shifted on Saturday night after he had complained of discomfort.

Hospital authority said Vij's condition is stable, he has been given a Remdesivir course.

However, doctors will decide on whether the minister needs to be given plasma therapy.

The Haryana Health Minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5.

Last month, Vij had got one shot of the two-dose trial of Covid vaccine, Covaxin.

The 67-year-old BJP leader had offered to be the first volunteer in Covaxin's phase 3 trials.

Covaxin is an indigenous potential vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech against Covid.

Vij was administered the dose on November 20 at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.

Bharat Biotech had said Covaxin's trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart.

It had said the vaccine efficacy would be determined two weeks after the second dose.