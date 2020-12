Gift Giveaway For Underserved Sacramento Families Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:54s - Published 5 minutes ago Gift Giveaway For Underserved Sacramento Families Christmas is just 12 days away and while some of us are scrambling to finish our holiday gift lists, others, especially this year, will need some financial help to get gifts under the tree. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Christmas Giveaway For Underserved Sacramento Families



The gift giveaway is expected to help hundreds of families. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:13 Published 5 hours ago