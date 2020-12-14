Evansville Teen Shot at Random Walking Down Washington Ave. Video Credit: WEVV - Published 5 minutes ago The victim did not know where the bullet came from. The victim did not know where the bullet came from. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New tonight - out of evansville -- police say a teen was shot late saturday night - detectives calling the shooting random... a teenager arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot...... police say the young man was walking on washington avenue near washington middle school when he was shot..... the victim did not know where the bullet came from.... police are still working to piece together what happen..... anyone with information should call police or 911... kentucky state police





