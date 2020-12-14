2021 Land Rover Discovery - Exterior Design Review

New signature LED headlights with a daytime running light signature set lower into the units create a more purposeful look, while animated sweeping front and rear indicators provide heightened visual sophistication and the body-colour front fender vent accentuates the premium SUV’s familiar broken waistline.

A revised front bumper features a wider body-coloured graphic and new side vents combine for a more purposeful and dynamic appearance.

At the rear, New Discovery features new signature LED lights, which are joined across the back of vehicle by a new Gloss Black panel.

Following Land Rover’s reductive design philosophy, this panel incorporates the trademark Discovery script, providing a cleaner rear graphic.

The new R-Dynamic model brings a more assertive character and purposeful stance with a series of unique design elements, including purposeful Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents on the outside and two-tone leather and contrast seat stitching on the inside.