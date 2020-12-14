Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2021 Land Rover Discovery - Exterior Design Review

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 03:39s - Published
2021 Land Rover Discovery - Exterior Design Review

2021 Land Rover Discovery - Exterior Design Review

New signature LED headlights with a daytime running light signature set lower into the units create a more purposeful look, while animated sweeping front and rear indicators provide heightened visual sophistication and the body-colour front fender vent accentuates the premium SUV’s familiar broken waistline.

A revised front bumper features a wider body-coloured graphic and new side vents combine for a more purposeful and dynamic appearance.

At the rear, New Discovery features new signature LED lights, which are joined across the back of vehicle by a new Gloss Black panel.

Following Land Rover’s reductive design philosophy, this panel incorporates the trademark Discovery script, providing a cleaner rear graphic.

The new R-Dynamic model brings a more assertive character and purposeful stance with a series of unique design elements, including purposeful Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents on the outside and two-tone leather and contrast seat stitching on the inside.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Land Rover Discovery - New dynamic character [Video]

2021 Land Rover Discovery - New dynamic character

New Discovery combines an exceptional design evolution with a versatile and intelligently packaged interior which embodies the spirit of family adventure that has characterised Land Rover’s premium..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:01Published
Land Rover Discovery 90 P400 - On-Road Driving [Video]

Land Rover Discovery 90 P400 - On-Road Driving

New Discovery combines an exceptional design evolution with a versatile and intelligently packaged interior which embodies the spirit of family adventure that has characterised Land Rover’s premium..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:27Published
2021 Land Rover Discovery - A full product update on New Land Rover Discovery [Video]

2021 Land Rover Discovery - A full product update on New Land Rover Discovery

The distinct character and optimized proportions of the New Discovery embrace more than three decades of design evolution. Discovery DNA design cues – including the clamshell hood, the stepped roof..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 15:56Published