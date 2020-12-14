The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S Sport Turismo in Truffel Brown Driving Video

The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is now the most powerful variant in the completely revamped product line, combining a 420 kW, four-litre biturbo V8 with a 100 kW (136 PS) electric motor.

Its all-electric range has been increased by up to 30 per cent thanks to a new 17.9 kWh battery and optimised driving modes.

This also applies to the new Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, where the electric motor is complemented as before by a 243 kW 2.9-litre biturbo V6, resulting in a system power output of 340 kW (462 PS).

The Panamera portfolio is rounded off by the 4S, which delivers 324 kW and also benefits from all the optimised features of the latest model enhancement in terms of chassis, design, equipment and infotainment.