Harrison Ford to star in new 'Indiana Jones' movie

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Harrison Ford to star in new 'Indiana Jones' movie

Harrison Ford to star in new 'Indiana Jones' movie

Ford, 78, will portray everyone's favorite whip-wielding archaeologist once again in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie.


It's official: Harrison Ford will return in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie

 (CNN)Harrison Ford will be grabbing his whip and ramming on his hat for a fifth "Indiana Jones" movie, Disney has confirmed -- a mere 41 years after the first..
Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones for fifth and final episode

 The film is to be the 78-year-old actor's fifth and final instalment in one of his most famous roles.
Harrison Ford pays tribute to his 'Indiana Jones' co-star Sean Connery [Video]

Harrison Ford pays tribute to his 'Indiana Jones' co-star Sean Connery

Harrison Ford has paid a touching tribute to his on-screen father Sean Connery, after the 90-year-old Hollywood icon died on Saturday.

Demand for 2021 Ford F-150 pickups exceeds supply: Buyers want 'steak in a hamburger world'

 Over the past two weeks, Ford began delivering its much-anticipated 2021 Ford F-150 pickups to dealerships. The vehicle has been redesigned.
Ford Motor Co. cuts contract workers effective immediately, ends buyout period for salaried employees

 After confirming the new Ford Bronco would be delayed, the automaker trims jobs to adjust staffing to better align with work priorities.
