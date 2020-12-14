Harrison Ford to star in new 'Indiana Jones' movie
Harrison Ford to star in new ' Indiana Jones' movie
Ford, 78, will portray everyone's favorite whip-wielding archaeologist once again in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Related news from verified sources
(CNN)Harrison Ford will be grabbing his whip and ramming on his hat for a fifth "Indiana Jones"...
WorldNews - Published
3 days ago
Everything about Indiana Jones 5 is up in the air — except Harrison Ford‘s paycheck. A source...
OK! Magazine - Published
2 days ago
Related videos from verified sources
Faster & Faster Documentary movie Faster & Faster Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: MotoGP got louder, faster and more dramatic in 2003 and 2004. Ducati arrived, Rossi left Honda for Yamaha, Daijiroh Kato lost his life at.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:00 Published 1 day ago
La Patasola Movie (2021) La Patasola Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On a weekend camping trip, two struggling couples are haunted by La Patasola, a famed vampiric monster from Amazonian folklore, testing their.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:30 Published 1 day ago
Wheels Of Fortune Movie (2020) Here's the official movie trailer of Wheels Of Fortune Movie (2020) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis:Wheel's Of Fortune is the story of Beauregard Jackson (Matt Jones), a lovable loser who In order to.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:30 Published 2 days ago