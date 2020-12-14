Ford, 78, will portray everyone's favorite whip-wielding archaeologist once again in a fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie.

Harrison Ford to star in new ' Indiana Jones ' movie

After confirming the new Ford Bronco would be delayed, the automaker trims jobs to adjust staffing to better align with work priorities.

Over the past two weeks, Ford began delivering its much-anticipated 2021 Ford F-150 pickups to dealerships. The vehicle has been redesigned.

Harrison Ford pays tribute to his 'Indiana Jones' co-star Sean Connery Harrison Ford has paid a touching tribute to his on-screen father Sean Connery, after the 90-year-old Hollywood icon died on Saturday.

The film is to be the 78-year-old actor's fifth and final instalment in one of his most famous roles.

(CNN)Harrison Ford will be grabbing his whip and ramming on his hat for a fifth "Indiana Jones" movie, Disney has confirmed -- a mere 41 years after the first..

Everything about Indiana Jones 5 is up in the air — except Harrison Ford‘s paycheck. A source...

(CNN)Harrison Ford will be grabbing his whip and ramming on his hat for a fifth "Indiana Jones"...