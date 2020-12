Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:07s - Published 1 hour ago

Bill Gates says next 4-6 months could be worst of pandemic | Oneindia News

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has warned that the next 4-6months could be the worst of the pandemic.

"Because we can see that this will end, and you don't want somebody you love to be the last to die of coronavirus," he said.

