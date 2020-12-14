Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points?

Brexit trade deal: What are the main sticking points?

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen haveagreed to let talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continue despite “very largegaps” remaining between the two sides.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline [Video]

UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:58Published
Brexit Countdown: 17 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 17 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Brexit trade talks: Process 'still has legs', UK source says

 UK and EU negotiators to continue talks after both sides agreed to "go the extra mile" to reach a deal.
BBC News
Brexit trade talks: Is a deal possible? [Video]

Brexit trade talks: Is a deal possible?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 08:12Published

Ursula von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline [Video]

UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure an elusive post-Brexit trade deal. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published
UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks [Video]

UK and EU agree to continue Brexit talks

The UK and the EU have agreed to continue post-Brexit trade talks beyond the previously agreed deadline of Sunday 13th December. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen decided to continue negotiations following a telephone call between the pair on Sunday morning. The prime minister said that, although the government remains willing to talk, the UK should “get ready for the WTO option”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline [Video]

UK, EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:38Published

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union

Hopes rise for UK-EU trade deal but two sides remain far apart [Video]

Hopes rise for UK-EU trade deal but two sides remain far apart

Boris Johnson suggested there was still hope of a post-Brexit trade deal withthe European Union but the two sides remained “very far apart”. Followingtalks between the Prime Minister and European Commission president, thenegotiations will continue, with both leaders agreeing to “go the extra mile”in search of a deal. Mr Johnson said the UK would not be walking away from thenegotiating table, but a no-deal outcome was still the most likely scenario.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:55Published
Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations extended [Video]

Post-Brexit trade deal negotiations extended

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she and Boris Johnsonhad agreed to “go the extra mile” and continue negotiations on a post-Brexittrade deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Raab: UK will not ‘sacrifice basic democratic principles’ [Video]

Raab: UK will not ‘sacrifice basic democratic principles’

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK would "rather have a free trade deal" with the European Union but added that the government will not "sacrifice basic democratic principles". The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak on Sunday as post-Brexit trade talks enter their final day. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:29Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Rachel Reeves hopes for deal at eleventh hour [Video]

Rachel Reeves hopes for deal at eleventh hour

Shadow Secretary for the Duchy of Lancaster Rachel Reeves has called on the Government to strike the trade deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'promised' at the last election. She added there has been 'posturing on both sides' but there is a collective interest in avoiding no deal. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: The main sticking points in the UK-EU trade negotiations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Three reasons why we might not get a Brexit deal

Simon Usherwood, Professor in Politics at the University of Surrey explains the three main sticking...
The Argus - Published


Related videos from verified sources

EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline [Video]

EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline

London and Brussels to ‘go the extra mile’ in the coming days to try to reach an agreement and avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
Boris Johnson: We will continue trying to get a Brexit deal [Video]

Boris Johnson: We will continue trying to get a Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would not yet walk away from talkswith the EU, despite being “very far apart” on key issues. He said the UK waswilling to continue to talk but must also get..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Dominic Raab: France will have 'zero assured access' to UK fisheries in event of no trade deal [Video]

Dominic Raab: France will have 'zero assured access' to UK fisheries in event of no trade deal

France will have "zero assured access" to UK fisheries in the event of notrade deal with the EU, says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Post-Brexit tradetalks have entered their final day, with the UK..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published