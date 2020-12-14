Business Secretary Alok Sharma says the Brexit talks are still in a "pretty difficult phase" with "time running very short". Mr Sharma said that a deal will only happen if the EU recognise that the UK sovereign and independent. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma says it is "right and proper" to set an ambitious target to cut the UK's emissions by at least 68% by 2030. Report by Etemadil.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma is confident that the Covid-19 vaccine will be start being deployed next week starting in hospital hubs. 800,000 doses will be available and care homes are expected to receive them this month once logistical issues around refrigeration are addressed. Report by Etemadil.
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in Brussels to brief EUambassadors on Brexit negotiations. On Sunday, Britain and the European Unionsaid talks would continue on a free trade agreement, a deal that if sealedwould avert chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certaintyfor businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.
Business groups are calling on politicians on both sides to clear a path for a deal, to avoid damaging charges and quotas on goods bought and sold with the EU. Traders in London's busy Borough Market deal with European clients, the lack of clarity on trading terms after 1st January is making planning ahead extremely difficult. Report by Blairm.
Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, has described the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus jab as "an incredible moment". Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm.
Shadow Secretary for the Duchy of Lancaster Rachel Reeves has called on the Government to strike the trade deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'promised' at the last election. She added there has been 'posturing on both sides' but there is a collective interest in avoiding no deal. Report by Odonovanc.