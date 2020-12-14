Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minister insists investors 'very positive' about UK's future

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Minister insists investors 'very positive' about UK's future

Minister insists investors 'very positive' about UK's future

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has insisted that companies remain "very positive" about investing in the UK "whatever the arrangement" the UK has with the EU from the 1st of January.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alok Sharma Alok Sharma British Conservative politician

Sharma: EU must recognise UK sovereignty [Video]

Sharma: EU must recognise UK sovereignty

Business Secretary Alok Sharma tells BBC Breakfast that if a deal with the EUis to be made then "they must understand that the UK is a sovereign andindependent nation".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Business Secretary: Brexit talks in 'pretty difficult phase' [Video]

Business Secretary: Brexit talks in 'pretty difficult phase'

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says the Brexit talks are still in a "pretty difficult phase" with "time running very short". Mr Sharma said that a deal will only happen if the EU recognise that the UK sovereign and independent. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published
Sharma: 'Right and proper' to set ambitious climate target [Video]

Sharma: 'Right and proper' to set ambitious climate target

Business Secretary Alok Sharma says it is "right and proper" to set an ambitious target to cut the UK's emissions by at least 68% by 2030. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Alok Sharma 'confident' on vaccine deployment next week [Video]

Alok Sharma 'confident' on vaccine deployment next week

Business Secretary Alok Sharma is confident that the Covid-19 vaccine will be start being deployed next week starting in hospital hubs. 800,000 doses will be available and care homes are expected to receive them this month once logistical issues around refrigeration are addressed. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit [Video]

Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in Brussels to brief EUambassadors on Brexit negotiations. On Sunday, Britain and the European Unionsaid talks would continue on a free trade agreement, a deal that if sealedwould avert chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certaintyfor businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:36Published
UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline [Video]

UK and EU say post-Brexit trade talks will continue past Sunday deadline

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed to continue negotiating amid an impending December 31 Brexit deadline.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:58Published
Borough Market traders face uncertainty over EU trade deal [Video]

Borough Market traders face uncertainty over EU trade deal

Business groups are calling on politicians on both sides to clear a path for a deal, to avoid damaging charges and quotas on goods bought and sold with the EU. Traders in London's busy Borough Market deal with European clients, the lack of clarity on trading terms after 1st January is making planning ahead extremely difficult. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England [Video]

GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England

Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, has described the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus jab as "an incredible moment". Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published
Amy Hart spills the tea on Celeb Ex in the City [Video]

Amy Hart spills the tea on Celeb Ex in the City

The former Love Island star had no idea what she was signing up for! Report by Nelsonj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 06:19Published
Rachel Reeves hopes for deal at eleventh hour [Video]

Rachel Reeves hopes for deal at eleventh hour

Shadow Secretary for the Duchy of Lancaster Rachel Reeves has called on the Government to strike the trade deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'promised' at the last election. She added there has been 'posturing on both sides' but there is a collective interest in avoiding no deal. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published