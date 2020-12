Mount Etna erupts in Sicily spewing lava into the air Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published 34 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:36s - Published Mount Etna erupts in Sicily spewing lava into the air Mount Etna on the Italian island of Sicily erupted on Sunday (December 13) spewing lava and smoke into the sky. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mount Etna spews steam and volcanic material from southeast crater



Mount Etna in Sicily spewed steam and volcanic material from the southeast crater yesterday (November 20.)Ths video was shot at sunset at an altitude of 2,900 metres above sea level. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 3 weeks ago