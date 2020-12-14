2 Works for You Monday Morning Forecast
Good morning!
Cold day with highs in the 30s with another round of snow tomorrow.
Chilly Day Monday; Slight Warmup AheadCBS 2 meteorologist Tammie Souza has the forecast.
2 Works for You Thursday Morning ForecastGood morning! Chilly day with highs in the 40s with some chances of showers.
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather ForecastSkies will begin to clear tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s with a northwest wind around 5 to 10 mph. High pressure will make a quick visit for our Monday. We will have sunny skies..