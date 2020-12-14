New York Weather: All Eyes On Wednesday

Gunman fatally shot by police at cathedral Christmas concert in New YorkAn gunman was fatally shot by police in New York after he opened fire outside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan on Sunday (December 13).
New York Weather: CBS2 12/13 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 13 at 9 p.m.
Indoor Dining In NYC Ends SundaySunday was the last chance for New Yorkers to dine indoors in the city as tighter restrictions go back into place Monday; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.