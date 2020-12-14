Hilarious video shows toddler painting herself and living room with Sudocrem Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published 6 minutes ago Hilarious video shows toddler painting herself and living room with Sudocrem This is the moment a mum caught her cheeky toddler painting herself and the entire living room - with nappy cream.Mum Nicola Bowes, 28, turned her back for five minutes when Isabella, three, got her hands on a huge pot of Sudocrem.And in a matter of minutes she'd smeared it all over her face and clothes - as well as the carpet, dining table, toys and several chairs.She confronted the little girl, who hilariously turned to face her mum, and the camera, with her face covered in the cream.The tot did the damage while left for a few minutes watching TV while mum-of-three Nicola went to run a bath for Georgia May, one, and son Layton, nine,Nicola said: "I knew something was wrong as soon as I walked in and saw she wasn't on the sofa, which was when I noticed the room was coated in white splodges."I couldn't believe it when Isabella turned around and I saw her face was completely white too - but underneath the thick layers of Sudocrem you could see a guilty look."I wasn't even angry - just in shock at how much damage she'd done in just five minutes!"Normally I can leave her to watch TV and she's fine - but clearly she had other plans this time."The amused mum called her partner, Chris Sweeney, 27, to describe the state of their house in Bolton, Greater Manchester.She admits she "shed a few tears" when she realised the extent of the clean-up operation.She said: "I called Chris and sent him the video and his reaction was 'oh my God' before starting to laugh - but he wasn't the one who had to clear it up!"At the time, I was horrified - but now when I look back at the video, I do find it funny."We always knew Isabella was mischievous, but I think she raised the bar with this one!" 0

