President Trump loses Wisconsin lawsuit

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:19s
President Trump loses Wisconsin lawsuitTrump has lost his latest legal challenge seeking to overturn election results.

Federal Judge Casts Doubt on Trump's Wisconsin Lawsuit

A federal judge Thursday cast doubt on President Donald Trump's lawsuit that seeks to overturn Joe...
Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Trump loses Wisconsin lawsuit in latest legal defeat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump lost a Wisconsin lawsuit Friday seeking to disqualify...
Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmaxBelfast Telegraph


In latest legal defeat, Trump loses bid to throw out more than 221,000 Wisconsin votes

U.S. President Donald Trump lost a Wisconsin lawsuit Friday seeking to disqualify more than 221,000...
CBC.ca - Published


