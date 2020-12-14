FDA Issues Emergency Approval for Pfizer COVID Vaccine
'The New York Times' reports the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the approval on Friday night.
U.S. To Begin Administering Pfizer Vaccine TodayThe first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered into the arms of Americans today. CBS2's John Dias has the details.
Workers at Pfizer packaging vaccine for shipmentWorkers at Pfizer prepare boxes of the new COVID-19 vaccine for shipment on Monday.