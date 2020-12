Historic coastal flooding comes exactly one year after devastating bushfires in Australia Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:39s - Published Historic coastal flooding comes exactly one year after devastating bushfires in Australia The northern end of Bribie Island, Queensland, was hit by coastal flooding on Monday (December 14). Drone footage shows the swells breaking through the sand dunes on the northern end of the island. 0

