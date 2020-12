Tensions remain high between Armenia and Azerbaijan despite the ceasefire deal agreed last month.



Related videos from verified sources Azerbaijan says 2,783 killed in Karabakh conflict



Azerbaijan has announced that almost 2,800 soldiers were killed in the recent conflict involving Nagorno-Karabakh. The final number could still rise, with more than 100 troops still missing. Adam Reed.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire: Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of using phosphorus bombs



Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:58 Published on November 19, 2020 Armenia's conflict is over, but turmoil remains



Russia has moved truck-mounted multiple rocket launchers into a land corridor it controls between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh as its peacekeeping forces secure new territory for a deal struck over the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published on November 17, 2020