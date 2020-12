Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:11s - Published 5 minutes ago

Ancient Pakistan is trending on Twitter in India, here's why | Oneindia News

Ancient Pakistan was trending on Twitter in India after internet users made fun of a tweet by a Pakistani diplomat.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Vietnam Qamar Abbas Khokar tweeted on December 13th about the restoration of Taxila University which he claimed existed in ancient Pakistan, some 2700 years ago.

#AncientPakistan #TaxilaUniversity #AncientIndia