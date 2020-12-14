Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Depot in Tamworth distributes Covid vaccine to GP surgeries

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Depot in Tamworth distributes Covid vaccine to GP surgeries

Depot in Tamworth distributes Covid vaccine to GP surgeries

A depot at Tamworth in the West Midlands has distributed boxes of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to local GP surgeries.

Hundreds of coronavirus vaccination centres run by local doctors' surgeries will begin opening across England this week.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tamworth, Staffordshire Tamworth, Staffordshire Town in Staffordshire, England


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Tom Cruise: Recording emerges of star 'shouting at film crew' over Covid

 A recording emerges of the Mission: Impossible star apparently letting fly about social distancing.
BBC News
Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands [Video]

Europe’s COVID restrictions: National lockdowns in Germany and the Netherlands

After pressure from the German government, The European Union's regulatory body is set to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine next Monday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published
Tom Cruise rages at Mission Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown [Video]

Tom Cruise rages at Mission Impossible crew members for ignoring COVID clampdown

Tom Cruise lost his cool on the set of his new Mission: Impossible movie and called out crew members who were ignoring COVID-19 guidelines he had implemented.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

U.S. and Pfizer Are Negotiating Deal for More Vaccine Doses Next Year

 The Trump administration is discussing helping the drug maker get the raw materials it would need to produce tens of millions of extra doses of its Covid-19..
NYTimes.com

Fact check: Bell's palsy among COVID-19 trial participants likely unrelated to Pfizer vaccine

 A Facebook post claims 4 volunteers from the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trial developed Bell's palsy. That claim is missing significant context.
USATODAY.com

First ICU nurse, doctor to get vaccine aim to sway skeptics

 Doctors, nurses and other frontline workers are among the first recipients to receive doses of the approved COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.
CBS News

As COVID-19 vaccination effort ramps up, doctor urges Americans to stay vigilant

 A massive nationwide vaccination effort has begun in the U.S. as hospitals continue filling up with COVID-19 patients fighting for their lives. The nation has..
CBS News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Minister: People must make 'personal judgment' over Xmas [Video]

Minister: People must make 'personal judgment' over Xmas

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that it would be up to people to make a "personal judgment" whether they wanted to meet up with vulnerable family members over the Christmas period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published
Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2 [Video]

Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a "clear case" for "large parts" of his region to be moved down to Tier 2 as the Government is due to formally review what coronavirus restrictions are appropriate for each area. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3 [Video]

Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3

London's bars, pubs and restaurants shut their doors last night for the third time this year as the capital was moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published
Australia sues Facebook over user data [Video]

Australia sues Facebook over user data

An Australian regulator sued Facebook on Wednesday accusing it of collecting user data without permission, building on government efforts around the world to rein in the social network. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

Facebook will combat COVID-19 misinformation more directly with notifications to users

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook will send notifications directly to users who like, share, or comment on COVID-19 posts that violate..
The Verge