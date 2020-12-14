Depot in Tamworth distributes Covid vaccine to GP surgeries

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that it would be up to people to make a "personal judgment" whether they wanted to meet up with vulnerable family members over the Christmas period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a "clear case" for "large parts" of his region to be moved down to Tier 2 as the Government is due to formally review what coronavirus restrictions are appropriate for each area. Report by Blairm.
London's bars, pubs and restaurants shut their doors last night for the third time this year as the capital was moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm.
An Australian regulator sued Facebook on Wednesday accusing it of collecting user data without permission, building on government efforts around the world to rein in the social network. Libby Hogan reports.