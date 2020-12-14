Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:53s - Published 2 days ago

Depot in Tamworth distributes Covid vaccine to GP surgeries

A depot at Tamworth in the West Midlands has distributed boxes of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to local GP surgeries.

Hundreds of coronavirus vaccination centres run by local doctors' surgeries will begin opening across England this week.

Report by Blairm.

