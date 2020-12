Check out this live footage of the SN8 launch from this balcony. Success!

SpaceX is set to launch its latest prototype of the Starship rocket to the "edge of space" from a...

Elated by the partial success of his Starship space test flight, Elon Musk has set his eyes on the...

The Starship rocket destroyed in the accident was a 16-story-tall prototype for the heavy-lift launch...