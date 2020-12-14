Global  
 

Former Liverpool, France coach Gerard Houllier dies at 73

Former Liverpool, France coach Gerard Houllier dies at 73

Gerard Houllier, who led Liverpool to a cup treble in 2001 and Lyon to a Ligue 1 title double, has died at the age of 73.


