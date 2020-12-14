Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All Blacks paired with France in 2023 World Cup pools

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:32s - Published
All Blacks paired with France in 2023 World Cup poolsHosts France pooled with New Zealand for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New Zealand national rugby union team New Zealand national rugby union team Men's rugby union team of New Zealand

'Somebody will write a book about it' - Argentina coach Ledesma after historic defeat of All Blacks [Video]

'Somebody will write a book about it' - Argentina coach Ledesma after historic defeat of All Blacks

Argentina's rugby coach Mario Ledesma says "we will remember this for a long time coming" after defeating the All Blacks for the first time

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:34Published
'Game management' helps All Blacks to big win over Wallabies [Video]

'Game management' helps All Blacks to big win over Wallabies

New Zealand coach Ian Foster said that 'game management' worked well as the All Blacks romped to a 43-5 victory over the Wallabies

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:47Published
Bledisloe or bust for Wallabies in Tri-Nations opener [Video]

Bledisloe or bust for Wallabies in Tri-Nations opener

The Wallabies and the All Blacks prepare for Saturday's Tri Nations' opener in Sydney on Saturday

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:01Published

Cricket World Cup Cricket World Cup International cricket tournament

Ireland and Scotland in same 2023 World Cup pool as South Africa

 Ireland and Scotland will face each other in the pool stages of the Rugby 2023 World Cup in France.
BBC News
Watch: After 7-year ban, pacer Sreesanth set to play T20 tournament in Kerala [Video]

Watch: After 7-year ban, pacer Sreesanth set to play T20 tournament in Kerala

Pacer S Sreesanth is set to make his comeback on the cricket field after a seven-year long ban. The pacer will return to competitive cricket with a local T20 tournament. The President's Cup T20 tournament is being organised by Kerala Cricket Association. Sreesanth features in the list of players for the T20 event in Alappuzha. The 37-year-old bowler has been picked in the KCA Tigers team. The team will be captained by state team skipper Sachin Baby. The KCA T20 tournament is slated to begin on December 17, 2020. Sreesanth was banned by BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in IPL. The 37-year-old pacer's ban from professional cricket ended in September this year. Sreesanth featured in the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. In 2011, Sreesanth became a part of the Indian team that lifted ODI World Cup at home.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:25Published
Watch: Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan extend Diwali wishes to fans [Video]

Watch: Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan extend Diwali wishes to fans

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing a video on Twitter, the former India cricketer wished for everybody's happiness. Dev, who underwent angioplasty last month, said he's healthy and his heart is operating well. Dev was admitted to a hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. The former India skipper then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged on October 25. Earlier, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback post to wish fans on Diwali. The photo showed him celebrating the festival with wife Jaya during their younger days. The couple could be seen enjoying the festival with some sparklers. The Bachchan family has reportedly decided to cancel their annual Diwali party this year. The family, otherwise, is known for their lavish Diwali parties.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08Published

Rugby World Cup Rugby World Cup International rugby union competition

Rugby World Cup draw: Ireland and Scotland to face each other in pool stages

 Ireland and Scotland will face each other in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.
BBC News

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

New Zealand and Australia agree on quarantine-free travel bubble

 Both countries have very few cases and will allow travellers to go back and forth without quarantine.
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trantasman travel bubble requires contact tracing compatibility

 ANALYSIS: New Zealand's coronavirus contact-tracing app Covid Tracer was revamped yesterday. It now uses the Bluetooth-based Google/Apple exposure notification..
New Zealand Herald

How New Zealand's film industry boomed during the pandemic

 Thanks to its handling of Covid-19, the country has enjoyed an unprecedented boom in film production.
BBC News

New Zealand: Fixing the ruined Christchurch Cathedral that's frozen in time

 New drone footage shows Christchurch Cathedral that's been untouched since the 2011 earthquake.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Rugby: Richie McCaw named World Rugby's player of the decade

Rugby: Richie McCaw named World Rugby's player of the decade All Blacks great Richie McCaw has been named World Rugby's player of the decade.McCaw led to All...
New Zealand Herald - Published

‘It is over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United’ – Agent Mino Raiola makes stunning claim about France World Cup winner’s future

Mino Raiola has claimed ‘it is over’ for Paul Pogba at Manchester United. The World Cup winner...
talkSPORT - Published

News24.com | Rugby World Cup pool draw: Boks to face hosts France?

Holders South Africa could face hosts France at the 2023 Rugby World Cup with the draw for the pool...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayBBC Sport



Related videos from verified sources

Qatar to be 'guest team' in European qualifiers for World Cup [Video]

Qatar to be 'guest team' in European qualifiers for World Cup

Qatar will feature as a guest team in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup as Asian champions gear up to host the tournament.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:45Published
Germany clear favourites to win 2022 World Cup qualifying group - Loew [Video]

Germany clear favourites to win 2022 World Cup qualifying group - Loew

Germany coach Joachim Loew believes his side should finish top of their World Cup qualifying group and reach Qatar 2022.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:08Published
Europe's top sides handed straightforward routes to Qatar 2022 [Video]

Europe's top sides handed straightforward routes to Qatar 2022

Coaches of some of the top European nations react to the draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 11:34Published