All Blacks paired with France in 2023 World Cup pools

Pacer S Sreesanth is set to make his comeback on the cricket field after a seven-year long ban. The pacer will return to competitive cricket with a local T20 tournament. The President's Cup T20 tournament is being organised by Kerala Cricket Association. Sreesanth features in the list of players for the T20 event in Alappuzha. The 37-year-old bowler has been picked in the KCA Tigers team. The team will be captained by state team skipper Sachin Baby. The KCA T20 tournament is slated to begin on December 17, 2020. Sreesanth was banned by BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in IPL. The 37-year-old pacer's ban from professional cricket ended in September this year. Sreesanth featured in the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. In 2011, Sreesanth became a part of the Indian team that lifted ODI World Cup at home.
Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing a video on Twitter, the former India cricketer wished for everybody's happiness. Dev, who underwent angioplasty last month, said he's healthy and his heart is operating well. Dev was admitted to a hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. The former India skipper then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged on October 25. Earlier, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback post to wish fans on Diwali. The photo showed him celebrating the festival with wife Jaya during their younger days. The couple could be seen enjoying the festival with some sparklers. The Bachchan family has reportedly decided to cancel their annual Diwali party this year. The family, otherwise, is known for their lavish Diwali parties.
