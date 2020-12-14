All Blacks paired with France in 2023 World Cup pools

Watch: After 7-year ban, pacer Sreesanth set to play T20 tournament in Kerala



Pacer S Sreesanth is set to make his comeback on the cricket field after a seven-year long ban. The pacer will return to competitive cricket with a local T20 tournament. The President's Cup T20 tournament is being organised by Kerala Cricket Association. Sreesanth features in the list of players for the T20 event in Alappuzha. The 37-year-old bowler has been picked in the KCA Tigers team. The team will be captained by state team skipper Sachin Baby. The KCA T20 tournament is slated to begin on December 17, 2020. Sreesanth was banned by BCCI over his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in IPL. The 37-year-old pacer's ban from professional cricket ended in September this year. Sreesanth featured in the Indian squad that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. In 2011, Sreesanth became a part of the Indian team that lifted ODI World Cup at home.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:25 Published on December 14, 1772