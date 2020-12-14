Robo-Farmer: The World’s Smartest, Fully Electric, Autonomous Tractor
Robo-Farmer: The World’s Smartest, Fully Electric, Autonomous Tractor
Meet the Robo-Tractor.
Called the Monarch Tractor, this is the world's smartest, fully electric, autonomous tractor launched Dec.
2020, the vehicle can operate with or without a driver.
It's able to digest data & provide long-term analysis of field health improving accuracy the longer it runs.
Monarch Tractor has a starting price of $50,000 & shipping will commence in fall 2021.