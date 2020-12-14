Global  
 

Could Take-Two Take a Second Run at Codemasters?

Take-Two's $946 million offer for Codemasters gets topped by a $1.2 billion bid from rival Electronic Arts.

Could Take-Two come back with a higher counter-offer?


