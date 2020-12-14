CL draw 'disappointing' for Chelsea, says Smith
Chelsea will face a difficult test against a 'top quality' Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16, according to Sue Smith.
6pm Virtual Career Fair 11252020There is a career fair designed for your students and they won't have to leave home to go. ABC 36's Chelsea Smith explains.
Small Business Saturday 11.24.20Chelsea Smith takes us to small businesses in Kentucky, which need some extra help on Black Friday.
Counting absentee ballots 11.4.20Chelsea Smith gives us an inside look at the ballot counting process in Fayette county.