Huntington Bancshares Buys TCF Financial in Regional Bank Tie-Up The Street - Duration: 02:28s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:28s - Published Huntington Bancshares Buys TCF Financial in Regional Bank Tie-Up Huntington Bancshares agrees to buy TCF Financial in a near-$6 billion all-stock deal in one of the biggest regional bank tie-ups of 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Huntington Bancshares Agrees to Merge With TCF Financial The all-stock deal is the latest in a recent string of regional-bank tie-ups and values TCF at nearly...

Upworthy - Published 13 hours ago