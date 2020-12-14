Taylor Swift's 'cannon of clickbait'

Taylor Swift felt like she was "loading a cannon of clickbait" with her old "diaristic" tracks.



Related videos from verified sources Taylor Swift's 5 best songs about her exes



She’s dated many artists during her career and when those relationships broke down, Swift has been happy to share her emotions with her fans through her music. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 02:24 Published 1 day ago Breaking Down Taylor Swift's New Album 'Evermore'



Taylor Swift has had an outstanding year in music, having released two albums in just five months. We're breaking down everything you need to know about her ninth studio album 'Evermore'. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:03 Published 3 days ago Taylor Swift 'Evermore': What you need to know about the sister album to 'Folklore'



Taylor Swift surprises fans with another new album in 2020. Here are the big collabs and hidden gems from "Evermore," the sister LP to "Folklore." Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:14 Published 3 days ago