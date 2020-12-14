Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 minutes ago

Covid vaccinations start in Scottish care homes

Care home residents in Scotland are receiving the Covid-19 vaccine from today.

One of the first to receive the jab was 82-year-old Margaret Keating and she's urging others to do the same.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn