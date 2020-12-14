Covid vaccinations start in Scottish care homes

John le Carre has died at the age of 89. The spy-turned-author, whose real name was David Cornwell died after a short battle with pneumonia. Le Carre's acclaimed best-sellers include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A depot at Tamworth in the West Midlands has distributed boxes of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to local GP surgeries. Hundreds of coronavirus vaccination centres run by local doctors' surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm.
Sadiq Khan has said that schools should be closed early for Christmas and reopen later in January in order to control the spread of the virus, unless the government rolled out testing for students and teachers. The mayor of London also said the government needed to provide "additional support" for businesses if the capital is moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions which is widely expected to be announced today. Report by Blairm.
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has insisted that companies remain "very positive" about investing in the UK "whatever the arrangement" the UK has with the EU from the 1st of January. Report by Blairm.