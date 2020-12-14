Global  
 

London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions

London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions

London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions

London is being moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions,after a surge in cases across the city.


Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if London enters Tier 3 [Video]

Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if London enters Tier 3

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan calls for more financial support if the capitalmoves to Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

Allan Isichei: Ex Wasps rugby player's killer detained

 Allan Isichei was stabbed to death by Gurjeet Lall while walking home from a pub in west London.
BBC News
London mayor calls on government to close schools early [Video]

London mayor calls on government to close schools early

Sadiq Khan has said that schools should be closed early for Christmas and reopen later in January in order to control the spread of the virus, unless the government rolled out testing for students and teachers. The mayor of London also said the government needed to provide "additional support" for businesses if the capital is moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions which is widely expected to be announced today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid: London likely to move to tier 3 amid rising rates

 Health officials are said to be “deeply concerned” about the number of Covid infections in the capital.
BBC News

London braced for toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions

London faces being moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions, with a decision made as...
London to move into Tier 3 restrictions imminently, Hancock tells MPs

London will move into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions imminently, Health Secretary Matt...
Coronavirus: Spike in London Covid-19 cases as restrictions ease

BBC Local News: London -- Outer London has a higher infection rate than areas in tier 3 lockdown,...
Piers Corbyn defies tier 3 restrictions and attends protest in Nottingham [Video]

Piers Corbyn defies tier 3 restrictions and attends protest in Nottingham

The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn travelled to Nottingham, UK, on Sunday (December 13) to attend an anti-lockdown protest.

Hundreds flock to central London's shopping streets [Video]

Hundreds flock to central London's shopping streets

Shoppers on Regent Street in London on the second -to-last weekend beforeChristmas. Regent Street has been pedestrianised in the lead up to Christmasto encourage more shopping and safe distances. It..

Anti-lockdown protesters march through central London [Video]

Anti-lockdown protesters march through central London

Around 100 anti-lockdown protesters gathered in Marble Arch today (December 12) to oppose measures aimed at curbing the coronavirus, including the vaccine and the wearing of facemasks.

