"This club isn't going away"

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:09s
'This club isn't going away'

"This club isn't going away"

York City Knights Chairperson Jon Flatman is disappointed that he won't see his side compete in Super League 2021, but is excited for the club's future.


