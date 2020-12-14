Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, ALXN

In early trading on Monday, shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 30.7%.

Year to date, Alexion Pharmaceuticals registers a 46.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 4.8%.

Zoom Video Communications is showing a gain of 455.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JD.

Om, trading down 3.2%, and Incyte, trading up 5.6% on the day.