Occupant Protection Webinar: A Click that Saves Lives

3 is hosting one- this thursday at four pm.

It's going to be online and it's going to feature a panel of experts and you know people working with teens- and even like a team story about how a seat belt saved her life and it's called a click that saves lives.

And it you know it's just going to try to- educate that audience on why it's important where seat belt because they're about there the- members of the driving population have the least compliance at seat belt use.

And because most over representation in film serious injury crashes related to not wearing a seatbelt so it's extremely extremely important.

To get young people involved.

And wearing a seat belt when they drive.

