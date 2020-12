Watch These Harry Potter Fans Recreate a Quidditch Match While Base Jumping Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:50s - Published 4 minutes ago Watch These Harry Potter Fans Recreate a Quidditch Match While Base Jumping Because sometimes you just want to feel like a wizard. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like