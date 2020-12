Mount Etna Erupts Casting Bright Red Lava and Billowing Ash Into the Air Veuer - Duration: 00:50s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Mount Etna Erupts Casting Bright Red Lava and Billowing Ash Into the Air It’s one of the volcano’s smaller eruptions, but it’s still a must see. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like