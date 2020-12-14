Angie's List: 2020 homeowner spending trends

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 days ago

Angie Hicks, the co-founder of Angie's List, shared some insights from an annual survey about homeowner spending.

At the beginning of 2020, no one could have predicted the amount of time we would all spend at home.

During this year ... many homeowners have invested time and money ... into this important asset.

(((take pkg))) angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list in our annual survey of consumer spending on home services, we found that consumers are spending more this year than last year.

This was likely driven by increasing costs of both supplies and labor.

We're also finding that consumers are spending more time at home, and therefore taking on more home maintenance and improvement projects.

Voiceover (:16) the increase in cost of home service projects ... makes sense as both labor costs and supply costs were higher this year.

The additional time spent in our homes ... meant additional wear and tear on our home... s that needed to be addressed.

And people were looking for ways... to get more enjoyment from their homes.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list we saw an increase in a variety of home improvement, such as painting and especially outdoor space.

We also found that homeowners were redeploying dollars they would have spent on entertainment and travel and investing in current or future home improvement projects.

Voiceover (:12) as our homes became our primary place for work, school, exercise and dining... many consumers began adopting new uses... for existing home spaces ... and taking on projects to reflect that.

But not all projects were optional.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list we unfortunately also saw an increase in emergency projects this year; they were at 1.2 projects per year.

This was likely due to the extreme weather we've experienced, because that can lead to problems around the home.

Voiceover (:10) according to the survey ... the top reason for home improvement spending... was to make the home better a better fit for the homeowner's lifestyle needs ... accounting for 41 percent of homeowners surveyed.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list we're seeing people do more than just fix what's broken at home, and really making their homes work for them.

Whether they're working from home, doing school from home, they're changing their homes to meet their new lifestyle.

Voiceover (:06) with increases across home services... it's not surprising... that some homeowners are experiencing delays.

Angie hicks, co-founder of angie's list due to both increased demand and delays in production due to covid-19, we've seen prices go up on supplies and labor.

Voiceover (:24) while our homes have always been important... 2020 and the once in a century pandemic ... has drastically changed the relationship we have with them.

(((shelby tag))) and the prediction is... that a lot of home trends in the coming year ... will continue to