Gary Oldman leads tributes to John le Carre

The revered spy novel writer, real name David Cornwell, passed away aged 89 at the Royal Cornwall Hospital , after losing his battle with pneumonia.

World’s first antimicrobial face mask proven to reduce spread of Covid-19 The NHS is trialling reusable masks in bid to reduce its environmentalfootprint, and the Royal Cornwall Hospital is working with tech start-up WiseProtec on a range of anti-viral face coverings.

The novelist's career was shaped by his experience of espionage - and influenced the work of spies.

John le Carre, who probed murky world of spies, dies at 89; Stars pay tribute to late country music icon Charley Pride; "Dark Knight," "Grease'" added to..

Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89 John le Carre has died at the age of 89. The spy-turned-author, whose real name was David Cornwell died after a short battle with pneumonia. Le Carre's acclaimed best-sellers include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn