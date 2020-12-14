Gary Oldman leads tributes to John le Carre

Global  
 

The revered spy novel writer, real name David Cornwell, passed away aged 89 at the Royal Cornwall Hospital, after losing his battle with pneumonia.


Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89 [Video]

Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89

John le Carre has died at the age of 89. The spy-turned-author, whose real name was David Cornwell died after a short battle with pneumonia. Le Carre's acclaimed best-sellers include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

ShowBiz Minute: le Carre, Pride, 'Grease'

 John le Carre, who probed murky world of spies, dies at 89; Stars pay tribute to late country music icon Charley Pride; "Dark Knight," "Grease'" added to..
How fact met fiction in Le Carré's secret world

 The novelist's career was shaped by his experience of espionage - and influenced the work of spies.
