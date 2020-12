Scientists in Final Stages of Testing for Animal Vaccine Against COVID-19 Veuer - Duration: 00:40s - Published 22 hours ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:40s - Published Scientists in Final Stages of Testing for Animal Vaccine Against COVID-19 Russian scientists are in the final stages of testing an animal vaccine against the virus. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like