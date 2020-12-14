Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name

Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name.

The team has not yet commented on the name change, but said it did not dispute the initial report by 'The New York Times.'.

The "Indians" name was established in 1915.

The "Chief Wahoo" character was removed from the team's uniforms after the 2018 season.

Team manager Terry Francona said, "I think it's time to move forward," back in July.

It's a very difficult subject.

It's also delicate, Terry Francona, Cleveland MLB team manager, via CNN.

The decision to change the name comes at a time of increased racial tensions in America.

Other major sports teams are feeling similar pressure to change their names.

In July, the former Washington Redskins became the Washington Football Team


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

MLB's Cleveland Indians Are Changing Their Team Name, According to A Report

The Cleveland Indians have made their decision regarding their team name and it is indeed changing....
Just Jared - Published

Cleveland's baseball team to drop Indians nickname

The MLB franchise appears set to follow the Washington Football Team's lead in changing a name that...
Brisbane Times - Published


Related videos from verified sources

What Should the Cleveland Baseball Team's New Name Be? [Video]

What Should the Cleveland Baseball Team's New Name Be?

After 105 years, the Cleveland Indians will change their name.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:16Published
Cleveland MLB name change [Video]

Cleveland MLB name change

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:29Published
Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week [Video]

Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week

Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:23Published