Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name

The team has not yet commented on the name change, but said it did not dispute the initial report by 'The New York Times.'.

The "Indians" name was established in 1915.

The "Chief Wahoo" character was removed from the team's uniforms after the 2018 season.

Team manager Terry Francona said, "I think it's time to move forward," back in July.

It's a very difficult subject.

It's also delicate, Terry Francona, Cleveland MLB team manager, via CNN.

The decision to change the name comes at a time of increased racial tensions in America.

Other major sports teams are feeling similar pressure to change their names.

In July, the former Washington Redskins became the Washington Football Team