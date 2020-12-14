Global  
 

YouTube and Other Google Services Suffer Major Outage

Gmail, Google Drive and Nest were also among the services that went down on Monday morning.

Downdetector reported issues starting as early as 6:56 a.m.

Team YouTube addressed the issue on Twitter, informing users that they were “looking into it.”.

Some apps were back online within 30 minutes of going down.

Google has yet to comment on the cause for the outage though all apps appear to be running properly again


