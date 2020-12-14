Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Looks To Raise Capital For Expansion Into Athletic Wear
Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is reportedly seeking to raise $100 million in funding.
The New York Times' DealBook newsletter reports that the financing may be used to expand in Europe.
According to Business Insider Savage X Fenty may launch a new line of athletic wear.
Launched in May 2018, Savage X Fenty generates roughly $150 million in revenue, according to the Times.
In February, however, the company was the subject of a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission over its advertising practices.