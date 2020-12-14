Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:28s - Published 2 minutes ago

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Looks To Raise Capital For Expansion Into Athletic Wear

Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is reportedly seeking to raise $100 million in funding.

The New York Times' DealBook newsletter reports that the financing may be used to expand in Europe.

According to Business Insider Savage X Fenty may launch a new line of athletic wear.

Launched in May 2018, Savage X Fenty generates roughly $150 million in revenue, according to the Times.

In February, however, the company was the subject of a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission over its advertising practices.