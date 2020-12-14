Will Jalen Hurts Save the Eagles Season?
After benching Carson Wentz the Philadelphia Eagles shockingly defeated the New Orleans Saints with the help of rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Brian Westbrook: Playing Hurts over Wentz could save Doug Pederson's job | FIRST THINGS FIRSTBrian Westbrook joins the show to discuss the turmoil around Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles. Westbrook feels playing Jalen Hurts over Wentz could save Doug Pederson's job and is really his..
Eagles Fans React To Benching Of Carson Wentz For Jalen HurtsKimberly Davis reports.
Emmanuel Acho: Eagles' decision to start Jalen Hurts over Wentz is a lose-lose situation | SPEAK FOR YOURSELFEmmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' decision to start Jalen Hurts over QB Carson Wentz. Hear why Acho believes this is a lose-lose situation and that Doug Pederson is..