Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

Coach Maurice continues with his discussion on the pillars of good health -- today, Sleep.

Coach Maurice continues with his discussion on the pillars of good health -- today, Sleep.

As we do every monday morning w got a check in with her friend coach recently by my best me.

First of all, coach maurice goo morning ... good morning is doing very well sir, we've been covering the four pillars for an overall healthier lifestyle and to losing weight today were to be talking about a lot of folks think eating healthy is the key to losing weight.

But that's not the case correct ... that is correct should know les of that upon eating healthy port.

We all need the help.

We only vegetables and fish and on the and all these things are high in nutrients.

Why, because it supports her immune system.

Keep us from getting sick.

Give us energy not medications.

There's a lot of benefit to getting help as we get ready, put in your resolution.

Monitoring your calories is the key to weight loss.

Not eating healthy present client leslie true story that was eaten during their smack because they weren' counting calories, almost 500 cal is almonds and you can gain weight by almonds is managing your calories, so there's a difference between want to lose weight and you got a manager calories and eating healthy, and the benefit of getting help.

So the key to weight loss is managing calories.

That's about 1400 cal per day for email and about 2000 cal per day for a male if you manager calories.

There's no pills or powders or any type that is the key to weight loss and an award of the things you write discussed over the past several months is the amazing number of people who love every great intention of losing weight for their top leaders resolutions and then 30 days and the resolution gets draw like a hot you got some ideas were to be talking about how to keep that resolution to get healthier and lose even mor weight ... yes, absolutely not.

We talk about the new program coming up in 2021, people, and we want to teach them exactly what to talk about the the you will own a grocery shop you will eat healthy were excited.

We have but 150 people this year just lost 150 sorry 2000 pounds rotted 2000 pounds so far as i got 400 more people met the goo news is what insurers were excited about that.

We want to tackle two things in 2020.

Once you we want to increase the blood drive we have a blood shortage in our communities and get blood to save three lives they get 50% off the fee, which is $50 to join our program.

You get 26 weeks of coaching once a week for 26 weeks for just $50, but if you get a you get it for $25 to give you code you can enter it on our website ... and you get our program 26 weeks of coaching this the next six weeks for just $50.

You were excited about the amount you really can't beat that price in and obviously what you said a moment ago, when you donate wha you say three lives that should be motivation ... in coach maurice like you so much.

We will check in next week.

Find out about the dynami work.

The coach maurice is doing and how you can get involved for the year 2021.

Check it out said to jeff.off and go to my best me chat with two to.com that's my best.

The chat maurice is